DOC.COM Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $113,590.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DOC.COM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.05 or 1.00002352 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052893 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064055 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00078817 BTC.

About DOC.COM

MTC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic.

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

According to CryptoCompare, “Doc.com offers an easy-to-use interface that aggregates Artificial Intelligence’s analytical benefits and U.S. certified doctors staffed in-house 24 hours a day, into a single user-friendly application. This allows patients to solicit medical assistance in the place and time of one’s choosing, as well as follow up on treatments they receive and take. MEDICAL TOKEN CURRENCY (MTC) is a digital currency that pays people for taking care of their health. In addition, MTC is the means to interact with Doc.com’s Lifechain-enabled healthcare platform. It allows interested parties to trade valuable population health data, in exchange for a digital currency that can be used to acquire services or products on the platform. Doc.com immediately rewards patients with MTC after each virtual consultation as a benefit for taking care of their health and using our services. Anonymous statistical data is collected on patient population and displayed on the Doc Insights platform Proceeds from healthcare and business partners who subscribe to Doc Insights are used to buy MTC on the regulated exchanges MTC is listed on “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOC.COM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOC.COM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOC.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOC.COM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.