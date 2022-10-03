Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $10,273.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,250 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

