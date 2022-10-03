Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0601 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and $270.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00274616 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001265 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016857 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 136,333,756,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.