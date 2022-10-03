DogeCola (DOGECOLA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $919,000.00

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, DogeCola has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. DogeCola has a total market cap of $919,000.00 and $70,138.00 worth of DogeCola was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCola coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DogeCola

DogeCola’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. DogeCola’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. DogeCola’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DogeCola’s official website is www.dogecola.finance.

DogeCola Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecola is a reflection token and soft drink at the same time with an auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCola directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCola should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCola using one of the exchanges listed above.

