DogeFather (FATHER) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

DogeFather (FATHER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. DogeFather has a total market cap of $32,709.90 and approximately $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeFather coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DogeFather has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006148 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010743 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
DogeFather Coin Profile
DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DogeFather
