Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

Several research firms recently commented on DBM. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

In other news, Director Amar Doman bought 36,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,856.50.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$5.81 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$8.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.46.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$866.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

