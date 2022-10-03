Don’t KYC Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.36 Million (DKYC)

Don’t KYC (DKYC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Don’t KYC has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Don’t KYC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don’t KYC has a market cap of $3.36 million and $10,577.00 worth of Don’t KYC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Don’t KYC Coin Profile

Don’t KYC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,981,029,659 coins. Don’t KYC’s official Twitter account is @DontKYC.

Buying and Selling Don’t KYC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don’t KYC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don’t KYC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don’t KYC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

