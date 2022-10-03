Donut (DONUT) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Donut (DONUT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Donut has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $132,125.59 and $675.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009067 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010822 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Donut Coin Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins and its circulating supply is 102,066,631 coins. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Buying and Selling Donut
