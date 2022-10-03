Donut (DONUT) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Donut (DONUT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Donut has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $132,125.59 and $675.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins and its circulating supply is 102,066,631 coins. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

