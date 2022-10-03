Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Director Buys $247,236.00 in Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 228.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 830.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 59,777 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 109.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 206,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 107,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

