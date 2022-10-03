Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Director Buys $247,236.00 in Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 228.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 830.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 59,777 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 109.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 206,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 107,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DEI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.