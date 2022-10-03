Dovu (DOV) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

Dovu (DOV) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a market cap of $885,096.54 and $5,806.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dovu Profile

Dovu’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 269,048,867 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io.

Dovu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

