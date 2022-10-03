Draken (DRK) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Draken has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Draken coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Draken has a total market cap of $303,720.70 and approximately $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005586 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Starter (START) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Draken (DRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Draken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Draken using one of the exchanges listed above.

