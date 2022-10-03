Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 817.20 ($9.87).
Several equities analysts recently commented on DRX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 616 ($7.44) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Drax Group Stock Performance
Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 590.50 ($7.14) on Wednesday. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 467.60 ($5.65) and a one year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 715.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 726.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.45.
Drax Group Cuts Dividend
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
Read More
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.