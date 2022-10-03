Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 817.20 ($9.87).

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 616 ($7.44) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 590.50 ($7.14) on Wednesday. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 467.60 ($5.65) and a one year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 715.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 726.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.86%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

