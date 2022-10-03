Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.88.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:NAPA opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4,929.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,610 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

