Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.02 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.63. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

