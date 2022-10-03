Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Dundee Securities raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $4.47 on Monday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $849.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

