DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 552,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

