Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $62.20 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

