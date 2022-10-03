DXdao Price Reaches $350.40 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $350.40 or 0.01817877 BTC on exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $52.20 million and approximately $4,462.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About DXdao

DXdao’s launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link/#. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

