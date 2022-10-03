Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $3,975.84 and $24,868.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite’s total supply is 724,232 coins and its circulating supply is 385,525 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

