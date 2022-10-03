Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stake Lifted by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Dynex Capital worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 776,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 81,536 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $518.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynex Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

