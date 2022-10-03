eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. eCash has a market capitalization of $782.68 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,650.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00592016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00247168 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008511 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,187,964,646,789 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC announced the start of a rebranding campaign that is set to coincide with the launch of a new project – eCash – aiming at redefining digital money. The Bitcoin ABC project officially changed its name to eCash and the token was renamed from BCHA to XEC on July 1 2021 at 12 PM UTC.As stated in the renewed website, eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project, which is led by Amaury Sechet, a former Facebook engineer and Bitcoin pioneer, who has had a significant impact on the development of Bitcoin and is the creator of Bitcoin Cash. Sechet parted ways with Roger Ver in 2020 and created Bitcoin ABC to realize Nakamoto’s original plan of building a cryptocurrency that might be as usable as cash.After dedicating over a year of work to the project, Amaury is relaunching Bitcoin ABC as eCash, which, to date, is the only project aiming to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. Realizing the vision of the US economist Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project, such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

