ECOMI Self Reported Market Cap Tops $257.30 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One ECOMI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. ECOMI has a market cap of $257.30 million and approximately $536,056.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About ECOMI
ECOMI is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 205,186,488,703 coins and its circulating supply is 581,910,045,187 coins. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ECOMI Coin Trading
