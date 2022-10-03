ECOMI Self Reported Market Cap Tops $257.30 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One ECOMI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. ECOMI has a market cap of $257.30 million and approximately $536,056.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ECOMI

ECOMI is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 205,186,488,703 coins and its circulating supply is 581,910,045,187 coins. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECOMI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

