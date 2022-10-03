Edgeware Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.66 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edgeware has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,568.22 or 0.99950156 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004746 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00052125 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00064327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00079414 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,046,182 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.