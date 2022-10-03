Edmond Safra Buys 73,162 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra bought 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $126,570.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,675,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra bought 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,598.08.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra acquired 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

Finance Of America Companies Price Performance

FOA stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 33.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $141.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.