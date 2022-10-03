Education Ecosystem (LEDU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $70.00

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $357,424.41 and approximately $70.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem.

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem.Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

