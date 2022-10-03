Efinity Token (EFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $56.66 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $56.66 million and $1.82 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,615.24 or 0.99984530 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004737 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064557 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00079415 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,641,711 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

