Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.0 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

