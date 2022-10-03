Electric Cash (ELCASH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $0.00

Electric Cash (ELCASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Electric Cash coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00008501 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Electric Cash has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. Electric Cash has a market cap of $0.00 and $33,710.00 worth of Electric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00142993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.01781778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

About Electric Cash

Electric Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electric Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electric Cash is a payment protocol designed to be accessible and lightweight, with a focus on reducing transaction fees. Fast and free transactions on a secure and decentralized network make ELCASH ideal for everyday payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

