Electric Vehicle Zone Price Reaches $0.0375 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $311.16 million and approximately $134,439.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00068883 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10530514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone was first traded on January 30th, 2019. Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,304,504,457 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The EVZ Platform is designed to make sharing electric vehicle infrastructure easy while solving shortage issues. EVZ aims to pioneer a new market where electric vehicle users can easily be matched with unused private-use charging stations for the mutual benefit of user and provider. The EVZ module can operate without any network connections, as a user can simply use a smart device to process payment and manage recharging through an application.Inside the EVZ Platform, two kinds of payment and incentive systems will be established, namely: EVZ point (EVP) and EVZ coin (EVZ). Following the token sale, 'EVZ' may be acquired from the EVZ Platform through the performance of qualifying activities or purchased from the open market (e.g. through an exchange). EVP and EVZ will play a primary role in inducing electric vehicle charging demand for EV charging in EVZ platform ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.