Eleven Finance (ELE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $91,460.00

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Eleven Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eleven Finance has a market cap of $11,396.87 and approximately $91,460.00 worth of Eleven Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eleven Finance has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eleven Finance alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eleven Finance Profile

ELE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Eleven Finance’s total supply is 5,320,822 coins and its circulating supply is 3,763,683 coins. Eleven Finance’s official Twitter account is @ElevenFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eleven Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elementrem is a Proof of Work Ethereum clone. It has the same features and tools like smart contract and dapp creation and deployment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eleven Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eleven Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eleven Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eleven Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eleven Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.