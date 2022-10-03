Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELROF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

ELROF opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Elior Group has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

