Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Cut to “Sell” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELMUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.60 ($55.71) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Elisa Oyj Trading Down 2.2 %

ELMUF opened at $55.20 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $55.20 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

