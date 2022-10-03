Elk Finance (ELK) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Elk Finance (ELK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Elk Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elk Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elk Finance has a total market capitalization of $405,508.55 and approximately $56,620.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009078 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Elk Finance Profile
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elk Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ElkFinance.
