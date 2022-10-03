ELONGATE One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,680.00 (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ELONGATE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ELONGATE has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $14,680.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009047 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010852 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About ELONGATE
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/Elongatetoken. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ELONGATE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ELONGATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELONGATE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.