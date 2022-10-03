ELONGATE One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,680.00 (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ELONGATE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ELONGATE has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $14,680.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010852 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ELONGATE

ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/Elongatetoken. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELONGATE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELONGATE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELONGATE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELONGATE using one of the exchanges listed above.

