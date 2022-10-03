Elysian Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.99 Million (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $268,835.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00014313 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

