Emercoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,356.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $762,723.00 and approximately $7,356.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,123,001 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

