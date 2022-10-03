EMOGI Network (LOL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

EMOGI Network (LOL) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One EMOGI Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EMOGI Network has traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. EMOGI Network has a total market capitalization of $294,420.00 and approximately $50,276.00 worth of EMOGI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EMOGI Network Coin Profile

EMOGI Network’s genesis date was July 22nd, 2019. EMOGI Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for EMOGI Network is medium.com/@EMOGICoin. EMOGI Network’s official Twitter account is @EMOGIcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EMOGI Network is emogi.io.

EMOGI Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EMOGI is a secure digital currency that can be sent person to person over the internet. Transactions have very low fees and are completed nearly instantly with no banks or governments involved.Emojis are used and understood across the world and are quickly becoming a universal language. EMOGI strives to be globally-recognized and accepted money.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EMOGI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EMOGI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EMOGI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

