Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 473,535 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

