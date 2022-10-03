Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and $157,332.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00087176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007721 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,842,730 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.