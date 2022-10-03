Energo (TSL) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Energo (TSL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Energo has a market cap of $204,900.00 and approximately $20,057.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energo has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Energo Coin Profile

Energo’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com.

Energo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency.Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system.Telegram”

