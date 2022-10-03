Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Hits $3.85

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $270.17 million and $1.52 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00019686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 70,209,703 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

