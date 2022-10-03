Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$25,200.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$5.00.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

