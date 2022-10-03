EOS Force (EOSC) Price Up 7.2% This Week

EOS Force (EOSC) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. EOS Force has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $347,614.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00065545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007766 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce.

Buying and Selling EOS Force

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

