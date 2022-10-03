EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Hits $0.88 on Major Exchanges

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004500 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $70,591.00 and $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 80,338 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it.EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

