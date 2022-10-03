EpiK Protocol (EPK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $881,267.00

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $881,267.00 and approximately $450,681.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol launched on August 31st, 2020. EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EpiK Protocol is www.epik-protocol.io.

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “EpiK Protocol envisions building a decentralized KG using blockchain technology to expand the horizons of today's AI technology, tapping on the decentralized storage technology which originated from Filecoin, uniquely designed Token Economy which ensures fair incentives, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO ) to ensure trusted governance, and Decentralized Financial Technology (DeFi) for reliable financial capabilities. Thus, creating a trusted, multi-party collaboration platform where all trusted contributors are rewarded fairly.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.