Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Position Reduced by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 51.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

