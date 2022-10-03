Eric Shahinian Buys 57,647 Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Stock

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Eric Shahinian purchased 57,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $68,599.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,781,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,228.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Shahinian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Eric Shahinian purchased 5,000 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Eric Shahinian purchased 155,773 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $188,485.33.

Pasithea Therapeutics Price Performance

KTTA opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pasithea Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:KTTA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pasithea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

