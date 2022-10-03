Eska (ESK) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges

Eska (ESK) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Eska coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Eska has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eska has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009081 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Eska Profile
Eska (ESK) is a coin. Eska’s official website is eskacoin.com. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Eska
Receive News & Updates for Eska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eska and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.