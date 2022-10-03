Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Lowered to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Institutional Trading of Esports Entertainment Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 989,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

