Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $54.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Essent Group Stock Down 1.8 %

ESNT stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.17. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 545.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 110,609 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group



Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

